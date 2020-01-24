Lowest Earnings Yield in the Paper Packaging Industry Detected in Shares of Ufp Technologies (UFPT, GPK, AVY, BMS, SEE)
Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.
Ufp Technologies ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.8%. Graphic Packagin is next with a an earnings yield of 4.1%. Avery Dennison ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 4.1%.
Bemis Co follows with a an earnings yield of 4.2%, and Sealed Air Corp rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 4.9%.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Avery Dennison on September 13th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $116.07. Since that recommendation, shares of Avery Dennison have risen 12.2%. We continue to monitor Avery Dennison for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: lowest earnings yield ufp technologies graphic packagin avery dennison bemis co sealed air corp