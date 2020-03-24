Lowest Earnings Yield in the Packaged Foods & Meats Industry Detected in Shares of Seneca Foods-A (SENEA, BETR, TR, BUFF, LNDC)

Below are the three companies in the Packaged Foods & Meats industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Seneca Foods-A ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.8%. Amplify Snack Br is next with a an earnings yield of 1.5%. Tootsie Roll Ind ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.3%.

Blue Buffalo Pet follows with a an earnings yield of 2.4%, and Landec Corp rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 3.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Landec Corp on March 2nd, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $10.31. Since that call, shares of Landec Corp have fallen 18.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.