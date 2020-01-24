Lowest Earnings Yield in the Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation Industry Detected in Shares of Targa Resources (TRGP, GEL, OKE, KMI, WMB)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Targa Resources ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 1.0%. Genesis Energy LP is next with a an earnings yield of 1.1%. Oneok Inc ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.6%.

Kinder Morgan In follows with a an earnings yield of 3.4%, and Williams Cos Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 5.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Oneok Inc on October 24th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $71.55. Since that recommendation, shares of Oneok Inc have risen 5.7%. We continue to monitor Oneok Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.