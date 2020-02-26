Lowest Earnings Yield in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Industry Detected in Shares of Sandridge Energy Inc (SD, APA, PXD, COP, EOG)
Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.
Sandridge Energy Inc ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.9%. Following is Apache Corp with a an earnings yield of 1.8%. Pioneer Natural ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.7%.
Conocophillips follows with a an earnings yield of 3.1%, and Eog Resources rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 3.4%.
