Lowest Earnings Yield in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry Detected in Shares of Ball Corp (BLL, ATR, MYE, SLGN, CCK)

Below are the three companies in the Metal & Glass Containers industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Ball Corp ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.5%. Aptargroup Inc is next with a an earnings yield of 3.1%. Myers Inds Inc ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 3.6%.

Silgan Holdings follows with a an earnings yield of 5.6%, and Crown Holdings I rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 5.6%.

