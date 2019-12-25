Lowest Earnings Yield in the Managed Health Care Industry Detected in Shares of Healthequity Inc (HQY, MOH, WCG, HUM, UNH)

Below are the three companies in the Managed Health Care industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Healthequity Inc ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.8%. Molina Healthcar is next with a an earnings yield of 1.6%. Wellcare Health ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.7%.

Humana Inc follows with a an earnings yield of 3.2%, and Unitedhealth Grp rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 3.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Unitedhealth Grp on October 15th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $235.47. Since that recommendation, shares of Unitedhealth Grp have risen 25.3%. We continue to monitor Unitedhealth Grp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.