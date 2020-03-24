Lowest Earnings Yield in the Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry Detected in Shares of Bio-Rad Labs-A (BIO, TECH, ILMN, QGEN, TMO)
Below are the three companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.
Bio-Rad Labs-A ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 1.1%. Bio-Techne Corp is next with a an earnings yield of 1.6%. Illumina Inc ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.0%.
Qiagen Nv follows with a an earnings yield of 2.3%, and Thermo Fisher rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 2.6%.
