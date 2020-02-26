Lowest Earnings Yield in the Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry Detected in Shares of Bio-Rad Labs-A (BIO, TECH, ILMN, TMO, BRKR)
Below are the three companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.
Bio-Rad Labs-A ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 1.0%. Following is Bio-Techne Corp with a an earnings yield of 1.3%. Illumina Inc ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 1.8%.
Thermo Fisher follows with a an earnings yield of 2.2%, and Bruker Corp rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 2.3%.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Bio-Rad Labs-A and will alert subscribers who have BIO in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: lowest earnings yield bio-rad labs-a bio-techne corp illumina inc Thermo Fisher bruker corp