Lowest Earnings Yield in the Life & Health Insurance Industry Detected in Shares of Trupanion Inc (TRUP, NWLI, PRI, TMK, AFL)

Below are the three companies in the Life & Health Insurance industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Trupanion Inc ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.9%. National Weste-A is next with a an earnings yield of 2.5%. Primerica Inc ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 4.4%.

Torchmark Corp follows with a an earnings yield of 6.0%, and Aflac Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 6.9%.

