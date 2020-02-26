Lowest Earnings Yield in the Leisure Products Industry Detected in Shares of Sturm Ruger & Co (RGR, MPX, ELY, VSTO, PII)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Products industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Sturm Ruger & Co ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 4.7%. Following is Marine Products with a an earnings yield of 4.8%. Callaway Golf Co ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 4.8%.

Vista Outdoor follows with a an earnings yield of 5.5%, and Polaris Inds rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 5.7%.

