Lowest Earnings Yield in the Internet Software & Services Industry Detected in Shares of Appfolio Inc - A (APPF, YELP, GDDY, SPSC, ENV)

Below are the three companies in the Internet Software & Services industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Appfolio Inc - A ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.4%. Following is Yelp Inc with a an earnings yield of 0.6%. Godaddy Inc-A ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.7%.

Sps Commerce Inc follows with a an earnings yield of 1.1%, and Envestnet Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 1.3%.

