Lowest Earnings Yield in the Internet Software & Services Industry Detected in Shares of Appfolio Inc - A (APPF, YELP, GDDY, SPSC, ENV)
Below are the three companies in the Internet Software & Services industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.
Appfolio Inc - A ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.4%. Following is Yelp Inc with a an earnings yield of 0.6%. Godaddy Inc-A ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.7%.
Sps Commerce Inc follows with a an earnings yield of 1.1%, and Envestnet Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 1.3%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Envestnet Inc on February 21st, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $78.95. Since that call, shares of Envestnet Inc have fallen 36.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: lowest earnings yield appfolio inc - a yelp inc godaddy inc-a sps commerce inc envestnet inc