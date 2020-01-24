Lowest Earnings Yield in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry Detected in Shares of Roper Technologi (ROP, RAVN, CSL, HON, MMM)
Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.
Roper Technologi ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.1%. Following is Raven Industries with a an earnings yield of 3.2%. Carlisle Cos Inc ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 3.3%.
Honeywell Intl follows with a an earnings yield of 4.5%, and 3M Co rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 5.0%.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Roper Technologi on November 21st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $352.33. Since that recommendation, shares of Roper Technologi have risen 6.6%. We continue to monitor Roper Technologi for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: lowest earnings yield roper technologi raven industries carlisle cos inc honeywell intl 3m co