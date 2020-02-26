Lowest Earnings Yield in the Household Products Industry Detected in Shares of Wd-40 Co (WDFC, CHD, CLX, PG, CL)

Below are the three companies in the Household Products industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Wd-40 Co ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.2%. Church & Dwight is next with a an earnings yield of 2.8%. Clorox Co ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 3.2%.

Procter & Gamble follows with a an earnings yield of 3.4%, and Colgate-Palmoliv rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 4.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Colgate-Palmoliv on December 16th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $68.88. Since that recommendation, shares of Colgate-Palmoliv have risen 8.1%. We continue to monitor Colgate-Palmoliv for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.