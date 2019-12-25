Lowest Earnings Yield in the Homebuilding Industry Detected in Shares of Installed Buildi (IBP, CVCO, BLD, GRBK, NVR)

Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Installed Buildi ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 1.9%. Cavco Industries is next with a an earnings yield of 2.5%. Topbuild Cor ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 3.2%.

Green Brick Part follows with a an earnings yield of 3.6%, and Nvr Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 4.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Cavco Industries on April 5th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $128.98. Since that recommendation, shares of Cavco Industries have risen 49.7%. We continue to monitor Cavco Industries for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.