Lowest Earnings Yield in the Health Care Technology Industry Detected in Shares of Inovalon Holdi-A (INOV, HMSY, VEEV, OMCL, MDSO)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Technology industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Inovalon Holdi-A ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.3%. Hms Holdings Cor is next with a an earnings yield of 0.4%. Veeva Systems-A ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.6%.

Omnicell Inc follows with a an earnings yield of 0.7%, and Medidata Solutio rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 0.8%.

