Lowest Earnings Yield in the Health Care REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Community Health (CHCT, HTA, HR, UHT, HCP)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care REITs industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Community Health ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.5%. Healthcare Tru-A is next with a an earnings yield of 0.9%. Healthcare Rlty ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.9%.

Universal Health follows with a an earnings yield of 1.0%, and Hcp Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 1.0%.

