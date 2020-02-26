Lowest Earnings Yield in the Food Distributors Industry Detected in Shares of Chefs Warehouse (CHEF, SYY, ANDE, SPTN, UNFI)
Below are the three companies in the Food Distributors industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.
Chefs Warehouse ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 1.5%. Following is Sysco Corp with a an earnings yield of 3.7%. Andersons Inc ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 6.2%.
Spartannash Co follows with a an earnings yield of 15.7%, and United Natural rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 38.7%.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Chefs Warehouse and will alert subscribers who have CHEF in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: lowest earnings yield chefs warehouse sysco corp andersons inc spartannash co united natural