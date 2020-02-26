Lowest Earnings Yield in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals Industry Detected in Shares of Scotts Miracle (SMG, FMC, AVD, MON, MOS)

Below are the three companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Scotts Miracle ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 3.4%. Fmc Corp is next with a an earnings yield of 4.0%. Amer Vanguard ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 4.4%.

Monsanto Co follows with a an earnings yield of 4.5%, and Mosaic Co/The rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 7.1%.

