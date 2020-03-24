Lowest Earnings Yield in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals Industry Detected in Shares of Monsanto Co (MON, SMG, AVD, FMC, MOS)

Below are the three companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Monsanto Co ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 4.5%. Scotts Miracle is next with a an earnings yield of 5.1%. Amer Vanguard ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 6.0%.

Fmc Corp follows with a an earnings yield of 6.1%, and Mosaic Co/The rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 13.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Mosaic Co/The on February 14th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $19.02. Since that call, shares of Mosaic Co/The have fallen 49.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.