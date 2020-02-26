MySmarTrend
Lowest Earnings Yield in the Environmental & Facilities Services Industry Detected in Shares of Clean Harbors (CLH, CWST, CECE, HCCI, ROL)

Written on Wed, 02/26/2020 - 12:43am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Clean Harbors ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.6%. Following is Casella Waste with a an earnings yield of 1.3%. Ceco Environmntl ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 1.4%.

Heritage-Crystal follows with a an earnings yield of 2.1%, and Rollins Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 2.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Clean Harbors and will alert subscribers who have CLH in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Ticker(s): CLH CWST CECE HCCI ROL

