Lowest Earnings Yield in the Electric Utilities Industry Detected in Shares of Great Plains Ene (GXP, PNM, NEE, MGEE, OTTR)
Below are the three companies in the Electric Utilities industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.
Great Plains Ene ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.0%. Pnm Resources is next with a an earnings yield of 2.0%. Nextera Energy ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.5%.
Mge Energy Inc follows with a an earnings yield of 2.8%, and Otter Tail Corp rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 3.4%.
