Lowest Earnings Yield in the Electric Utilities Industry Detected in Shares of Great Plains Ene (GXP, PNM, NEE, MGEE, OTTR)

Written on Wed, 02/26/2020 - 12:18am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Electric Utilities industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Great Plains Ene ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.0%. Pnm Resources is next with a an earnings yield of 2.0%. Nextera Energy ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.5%.

Mge Energy Inc follows with a an earnings yield of 2.8%, and Otter Tail Corp rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 3.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Great Plains Ene and will alert subscribers who have GXP in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

