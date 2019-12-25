Lowest Earnings Yield in the Diversified Support Services Industry Detected in Shares of Copart Inc (CPRT, CTAS, MGRC, VVI, MINI)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Copart Inc ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 1.6%. Cintas Corp is next with a an earnings yield of 1.8%. Mcgrath Rentcorp ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.4%.

Viad Corp follows with a an earnings yield of 2.6%, and Mobile Mini rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 3.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Mobile Mini on September 11th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $33.81. Since that recommendation, shares of Mobile Mini have risen 13.3%. We continue to monitor Mobile Mini for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.