Lowest Earnings Yield in the Distributors Industry Detected in Shares of Pool Corp (POOL, CORE, GPC, LKQ, WEYS)

Below are the three companies in the Distributors industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Pool Corp ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.0%. Core-Mark Holdin is next with a an earnings yield of 3.3%. Genuine Parts Co ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 5.2%.

Lkq Corp follows with a an earnings yield of 5.5%, and Weyco Group rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 6.8%.

