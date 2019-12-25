Lowest Earnings Yield in the Commodity Chemicals Industry Detected in Shares of Tronox Ltd-Cl A (TROX, CCC, TG, OLN, TREC)

Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Tronox Ltd-Cl A ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.6%. Following is Calgon Carbon with a an earnings yield of 2.8%. Tredegar Corp ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 4.0%.

Olin Corp follows with a an earnings yield of 4.9%, and Trecora Resource rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 6.1%.

