Lowest Earnings Yield in the Casinos & Gaming Industry Detected in Shares of Everi Holdings Inc (EVRI, GDEN, ERI, PENN, MCRI)

Written on Wed, 02/26/2020 - 12:18am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Casinos & Gaming industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Everi Holdings Inc ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 1.1%. Golden Entertain is next with a an earnings yield of 1.4%. Eldorado Resorts ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 1.8%.

Penn Natl Gaming follows with a an earnings yield of 2.1%, and Monarch Casino rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 2.9%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Everi Holdings Inc and will alert subscribers who have EVRI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

