Lowest Earnings Yield in the Casinos & Gaming Industry Detected in Shares of Everi Holdings Inc (EVRI, GDEN, ERI, MGM, PENN)

Below are the three companies in the Casinos & Gaming industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Everi Holdings Inc ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 1.1%. Golden Entertain is next with a an earnings yield of 1.4%. Eldorado Resorts ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.0%.

Mgm Resorts Inte follows with a an earnings yield of 2.9%, and Penn Natl Gaming rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 3.0%.

