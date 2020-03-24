Lowest Earnings Yield in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Industry Detected in Shares of Lululemon Ath (LULU, COLM, VFC, RL, CRI)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Lululemon Ath ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 1.5%. Following is Columbia Sportsw with a an earnings yield of 5.8%. Vf Corp ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 6.1%.

Ralph Lauren Cor follows with a an earnings yield of 8.1%, and Carter'S Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 8.8%.

