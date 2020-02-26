Lowest Earnings Yield in the Air Freight & Logistics Industry Detected in Shares of Air Transport Se (ATSG, RLGT, ECHO, XPO, EXPD)

Below are the three companies in the Air Freight & Logistics industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Air Transport Se ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.3%. Radiant Logistic is next with a an earnings yield of 1.0%. Echo Global Logi ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.0%.

Xpo Logistics In follows with a an earnings yield of 2.4%, and Expeditors Intl rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 3.8%.

