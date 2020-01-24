MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Lowest Earnings Yield in the Agricultural Products Industry Detected in Shares of Limoneira Co (LMNR, DAR, BG, ADM, FDP)

Written on Fri, 01/24/2020 - 12:31am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural Products industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Limoneira Co ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.4%. Darling Ingredie is next with a an earnings yield of 2.6%. Bunge Ltd ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.7%.

Archer-Daniels follows with a an earnings yield of 5.6%, and Fresh Del Monte rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 7.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Fresh Del Monte on November 1st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $32.25. Since that recommendation, shares of Fresh Del Monte have risen 5.8%. We continue to monitor Fresh Del Monte for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Keywords: lowest earnings yield limoneira co darling ingredie Bunge Ltd archer-daniels fresh del monte

Ticker(s): LMNR DAR BG ADM FDP

Contact Shiri Gupta