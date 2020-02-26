MySmarTrend
Lowest Earnings Yield in the Agricultural Products Industry Detected in Shares of Limoneira Co (LMNR, DAR, BG, ADM, INGR)

By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural Products industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Limoneira Co ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.5%. Following is Darling Ingredie with a an earnings yield of 2.8%. Bunge Ltd ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.8%.

Archer-Daniels follows with a an earnings yield of 6.2%, and Ingredion Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 8.3%.

