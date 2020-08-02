Lowest Current Ratio in the Wireless Telecommunication Services Industry Detected in Shares of Boingo Wireless (WIFI, TMUS, SHEN, S, USM)

Below are the three companies in the Wireless Telecommunication Services industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Boingo Wireless ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.5. T-Mobile Us Inc is next with a a current ratio of 0.8. Shenandoah Telec ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.3.

Sprint Corp follows with a a current ratio of 1.3, and Us Cellular Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 2.0.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Boingo Wireless and will alert subscribers who have WIFI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.