Lowest Current Ratio in the Systems Software Industry Detected in Shares of Rapid7 Inc (RPD, PFPT, SYMC, NOW, PRGS)

Below are the three companies in the Systems Software industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Rapid7 Inc ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.9. Proofpoint Inc is next with a a current ratio of 1.1. Symantec Corp ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.1.

Servicenow Inc follows with a a current ratio of 1.1, and Progress Softwar rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.3.

