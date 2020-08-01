Lowest Current Ratio in the Specialty Chemicals Industry Detected in Shares of Sherwin-Williams (SHW, VAL, ECL, GRA, PPG)
Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.
Sherwin-Williams ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 1.1. Following is Valspar Corp/The with a a current ratio of 1.3. Ecolab Inc ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.3.
Wr Grace & Co follows with a a current ratio of 1.6, and Ppg Inds Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.7.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Ppg Inds Inc on October 17th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $119.72. Since that recommendation, shares of Ppg Inds Inc have risen 7.8%. We continue to monitor Ppg Inds Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: lowest current ratio sherwin-williams :val valspar corp/the ecolab inc wr grace & co ppg inds inc