Lowest Current Ratio in the Semiconductors Industry Detected in Shares of Sunpower Corp (SPWR, MCHP, INTC, NPTN, ON)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductors industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Sunpower Corp ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 1.2. Following is Microchip Tech with a a current ratio of 1.7. Intel Corp ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.7.

Neophotonics Cor follows with a a current ratio of 1.7, and On Semiconductor rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 2.1.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Neophotonics Cor. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Neophotonics Cor in search of a potential trend change.