Lowest Current Ratio in the Real Estate Services Industry Detected in Shares of Realogy Holdings (RLGY, JLL, HF, RMAX, ASPS)

Below are the three companies in the Real Estate Services industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Realogy Holdings ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.8. Jones Lang Lasal is next with a a current ratio of 1.0. Hff Inc-A ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.4.

Re/Max Holdings follows with a a current ratio of 1.8, and Altisource Port rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 2.5.

