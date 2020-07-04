Lowest Current Ratio in the Publishing Industry Detected in Shares of Lee Enterprises, Inc. (LEE, MDP, GCI, NEWM, NWS)
Below are the three companies in the Publishing industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.
Lee Enterprises, Inc. ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.9. Meredith Corp is next with a a current ratio of 1.1. Gannett Co Inc ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.2.
New Media Invest follows with a a current ratio of 1.3, and News Corp-Cl B rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.6.
