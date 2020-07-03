Lowest Current Ratio in the Personal Products Industry Detected in Shares of Coty Inc-Cl A (COTY, REV, NUS, EL, NATR)

Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Coty Inc-Cl A ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.9. Revlon Inc-A is next with a a current ratio of 1.2. Nu Skin Enterp-A ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.7.

Estee Lauder follows with a a current ratio of 1.8, and Nature'S Sunshne rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.9.

