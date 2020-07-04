Lowest Current Ratio in the Paper Products Industry Detected in Shares of Clearwater (CLW, GLT, RFP, UFS, NP)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Products industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Clearwater ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 1.1. Following is Glatfelter with a a current ratio of 1.7. Resolute Forest Products Inc ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 2.0.

Domtar Corp follows with a a current ratio of 2.2, and Neenah Paper Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 2.3.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Domtar Corp on January 30th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $35.58. Since that call, shares of Domtar Corp have fallen 42.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.