Lowest Current Ratio in the Office Services & Supplies Industry Detected in Shares of Hni Corp (HNI, KNL, MLHR, PBI, ARC)

Below are the three companies in the Office Services & Supplies industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Hni Corp ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 1.0. Knoll Inc is next with a a current ratio of 1.2. Herman Miller ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.3.

Pitney Bowes Inc follows with a a current ratio of 1.3, and Arc Document Sol rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.5.

