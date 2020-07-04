Lowest Current Ratio in the Managed Health Care Industry Detected in Shares of Cigna Corp (CI, UNH, GTS, CNC, WCG)

Below are the three companies in the Managed Health Care industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Cigna Corp ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.2. Following is Unitedhealth Grp with a a current ratio of 0.7. Triple-S Mgmt-B ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 0.8.

Centene Corp follows with a a current ratio of 0.9, and Wellcare Health rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.3.

