MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Lowest Current Ratio in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry Detected in Shares of Roper Technologi (ROP, HON, GE, MMM, CSL)

Written on Sat, 03/07/2020 - 12:40am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Roper Technologi ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.9. Honeywell Intl is next with a a current ratio of 1.4. General Electric ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.8.

3M Co follows with a a current ratio of 1.9, and Carlisle Cos Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 2.5.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Roper Technologi and will alert subscribers who have ROP in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: lowest current ratio roper technologi honeywell intl General Electric 3m co carlisle cos inc

Ticker(s): ROP HON GE MMM CSL

Contact Shiri Gupta

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.