Lowest Current Ratio in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry Detected in Shares of Roper Technologi (ROP, HON, GE, MMM, CSL)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Roper Technologi ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.9. Honeywell Intl is next with a a current ratio of 1.4. General Electric ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.8.

3M Co follows with a a current ratio of 1.9, and Carlisle Cos Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 2.5.

