Lowest Current Ratio in the Human Resource & Employment Services Industry Detected in Shares of Barrett Bus Svcs (BBSI, NSP, TNET, WAGE, MAN)

Written on Sat, 03/07/2020 - 12:35am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Human Resource & Employment Services industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Barrett Bus Svcs ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 1.0. Insperity Inc is next with a a current ratio of 1.1. Trinet Group Inc ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.1.

Wageworks follows with a a current ratio of 1.2, and Manpowergroup In rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.3.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Wageworks on March 14th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $36.25. Since that recommendation, shares of Wageworks have risen 41.6%. We continue to monitor Wageworks for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

