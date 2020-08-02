Lowest Current Ratio in the Human Resource & Employment Services Industry Detected in Shares of Barrett Bus Svcs (BBSI, NSP, TNET, WAGE, MAN)

Below are the three companies in the Human Resource & Employment Services industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Barrett Bus Svcs ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 1.0. Following is Insperity Inc with a a current ratio of 1.1. Trinet Group Inc ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.1.

Wageworks follows with a a current ratio of 1.2, and Manpowergroup In rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.3.

