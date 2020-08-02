Lowest Current Ratio in the Home Improvement Retail Industry Detected in Shares of Lowe'S Cos Inc (LOW, HD, SHOS, LL, TTS)

Below are the three companies in the Home Improvement Retail industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Lowe'S Cos Inc ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 1.1. Home Depot Inc is next with a a current ratio of 1.2. Sears Hometown A ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.4.

Lumber Liquidato follows with a a current ratio of 1.7, and Tile Shop Hldgs rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.7.

