Lowest Current Ratio in the Health Care Technology Industry Detected in Shares of Allscripts Healt (MDRX, CPSI, MDSO, OMCL, ATHN)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Technology industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Allscripts Healt ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 1.0. Following is Computer Program with a a current ratio of 1.4. Medidata Solutio ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.5.

Omnicell Inc follows with a a current ratio of 1.7, and Athenahealth Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.8.

