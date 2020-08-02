Lowest Current Ratio in the Financial Exchanges & Data Industry Detected in Shares of Thomson Reuters (TRI, ICE, CME, NDAQ, VALU)

Below are the three companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Thomson Reuters ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.6. Following is Intercontinental with a a current ratio of 1.0. Cme Group Inc ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.0.

Nasdaq Inc follows with a a current ratio of 1.1, and Value Line Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.1.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Intercontinental. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Intercontinental in search of a potential trend change.