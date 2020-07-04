Lowest Current Ratio in the Environmental & Facilities Services Industry Detected in Shares of Republic Svcs (RSG, SP, WM, SRCL, ROL)

Below are the three companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Republic Svcs ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.5. Following is Sp Plus Corp with a a current ratio of 0.7. Waste Management ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 0.8.

Stericycle Inc follows with a a current ratio of 0.8, and Rollins Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 0.9.

