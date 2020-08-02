MySmarTrend
Lowest Current Ratio in the Education Services Industry Detected in Shares of Cambium Learning (ABCD, BFAM, HMHC, UTI, LOPE)

By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Education Services industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Cambium Learning ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.3. Bright Horizons is next with a a current ratio of 0.4. Houghton Mifflin ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.2.

Universal Technical Institute Inc follows with a a current ratio of 1.3, and Grand Canyon Edu rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.6.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Houghton Mifflin on October 21st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $5.96. Since that recommendation, shares of Houghton Mifflin have risen 8.1%. We continue to monitor Houghton Mifflin for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

