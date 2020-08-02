Lowest Current Ratio in the Distributors Industry Detected in Shares of Genuine Parts Co (GPC, CORE, POOL, LKQ, WEYS)

Below are the three companies in the Distributors industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Genuine Parts Co ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 1.3. Following is Core-Mark Holdin with a a current ratio of 2.1. Pool Corp ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 2.4.

Lkq Corp follows with a a current ratio of 2.9, and Weyco Group rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 5.8.

