Lowest Current Ratio in the Department Stores Industry Detected in Shares of Nordstrom Inc (JWN, JCP, M, DDS, KSS)
Below are the three companies in the Department Stores industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.
Nordstrom Inc ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 1.1. Following is J.C. Penney Co with a a current ratio of 1.5. Macy'S Inc ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.5.
Dillards Inc-A follows with a a current ratio of 1.9, and Kohls Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 2.0.
